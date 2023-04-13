UrduPoint.com

Russian Delegation To Visit Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua At End Of April - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Russian Delegation to visit Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua at End of April - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Russian delegation will visit Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in the second half of April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We consistently advocate for strengthening Russia-Latin America cooperation on the basis of mutual support, solidarity and consideration of each others interests. It is in this spirit of strategic partnership, that our relations are developing with many countries in the region, including Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, which our delegation will pay visits to in the second half of April," Lavrov wrote in an article for the Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo and for the Mexican magazine Buzos.

Russia is ready to further increase diverse contacts at the level of heads of state and government, parliaments, diplomatic services, other ministries and departments, the minister said.

"We are also open to expanding cooperation on a multilateral basis, primarily within the framework of Russia's dialogue with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States," Lavrov added.

