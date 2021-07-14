UrduPoint.com
Russian Delegation To Visit Egypt To Assess Epidemiological Situation - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russian Delegation to Visit Egypt to Assess Epidemiological Situation - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) A delegation from Russia will visit Egypt to assess the epidemiological situation and the capabilities of medical institutions, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

On Tuesday, the heads of Rospotrebnadzor and Russiatourism, Anna Popova and Zarina Doguzova, respectively. discussed with the Egyptian delegation the situation with COVID-19 and Cairo's readiness to receive tourists from Russia.

"In connection with the abolition of restrictions on flights from Russia to Egyptian resorts and to ensure the health of Russian tourists, an agreement was reached on sending a Russian inter-agency delegation to the Arab Republic of Egypt for a joint assessment of the epidemiological situation, preventive measures in tourist accommodation, the capabilities of laboratories and medical institutions," the statement says.

Russia and Egypt are planning to sign a memorandum of cooperation in the field of infection control in the near future, Rospotrebnadzor said.

Russia offered to Egypt to create a contact group to constantly monitor the situation and exchange information about Russian tourists, the watchdog added.

