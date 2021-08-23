UrduPoint.com

Russian Delegation To Visit Suez Canal Economic Zone Next Week - Source

Russian Delegation to Visit Suez Canal Economic Zone Next Week - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) A Russian delegation is set to visit the Suez Canal Economic Zone next Saturday to discuss further development of the Russian Industrial Zone (RIZ) there, a source in the Egyptian administration told Sputnik.

"The delegation will meet with the head of the Suez Canal Economic Zone Administration Yehia Zaki, as well as with a number of Egyptian officials and will tour the Suez Canal Economic Zone to determine the opportunities and conditions for investment," the source explained.

The visit comes after the two sides have reached a preliminary agreement on July 29, on the expansion of the RIZ, which in addition to the part in East Port-Said will also include a site near the port of Ain Sokhna.

Zaki previously mentioned that work on the project is scheduled to start closer to the end of the year, once the agreement is finalized. It is assumed that the first stages of the project will be developed on an area 247.105 acres east of Port-Said and 123.553 acres within Ain Sokhna.

In March 2018 the Egyptian government approved the creation of RIZ which allows Russia to localize products manufactured for Egyptian, African, and middle Eastern markets. The Russian developers are allowed to lease the area for 50 years.

