Russian Delegation Will Have To Solve Logistical Issues To Reach UN - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Russian Delegation Will Have to Solve Logistical Issues to Reach UN - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the eve of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in New York that the Russian delegation still had to solve logistical problems in order to reach the UN headquarters to participate in this event.

"By the way, we still have to resolve logistical issues: how the Russian delegation will get to the UN headquarters, given the obstacles, illegal obstacles that Washington is building," she said at a briefing in Moscow.

In this regard, Zakharova recalled the obligations of the United States to the organization.

"Let me remind you again that the United States has obligations to the UN to facilitate its work, and this naturally implies interaction with delegations, with delegates, with those who are sent to work at the UN headquarters in particular," she added.

The high-level week of the UNGA session will be held September 20-26 in New York.

