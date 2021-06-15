UrduPoint.com
Russian Delegation's Plane Arrives In Geneva With Hour-Long Delay

Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:40 PM

Russian Delegation's Plane Arrives in Geneva With Hour-Long Delay

A plane with a Russian delegation and the Kremlin pool of journalists aboard is arriving in Geneva on Tuesday with an hour-long delay, a Sputnik correspondent said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) A plane with a Russian delegation and the Kremlin pool of journalists aboard is arriving in Geneva on Tuesday with an hour-long delay, a Sputnik correspondent said.

When the plane was approaching Geneva, a flight attendant told those on board that the aircraft was placed in the waiting area and it would last for approximately one hour.

The delegation is headed to Geneva where Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on Wednesday.

