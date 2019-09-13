UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Adviser To Lebanon Prime Minister Discuss Syrian Refugees

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 10:52 PM

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Adviser to Lebanon Prime Minister Discuss Syrian Refugees

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin on Friday held a meeting with George Shaaban, an adviser to the Lebanese prime minister, during which they discussed the issue of the return of Syrian refugees and prospects of defense industry cooperation between the two countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin on Friday held a meeting with George Shaaban, an adviser to the Lebanese prime minister, during which they discussed the issue of the return of Syrian refugees and prospects of defense industry cooperation between the two countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The parties discussed the situation in the middle East region, including the problem of the return of Syrian refugees to their places of permanent residence in the Syrian Arab Republic. The talks also touched upon the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral military and defense industry cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the negotiations were held in a friendly atmosphere, and the officials both confirmed a readiness for cooperation between the two countries' defense ministries.

