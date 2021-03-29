Russian Deputy Defense Minister Discussed Regional Security During S.Korea Visit- Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin paid a visit to South Korea on Monday to sign a bilateral military cooperation agreement and discus regional security with his counterpart, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On March 29, Russian Federation's deputy defense minister, Maj. Gen. Alexander Fomin, paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea to hold strategic dialogue at the level of the two countries' deputy defense ministers. His talks with the first deputy defense minister of the Republic of Korea, Park Jae-min, focused on regional security, with an emphasis on the situation in North-East Asia and on the Korean Peninsula, and also the prospects of bilateral military cooperation," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Fomin also held a meeting with the deputy chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the ministry went on to say.

"In line with the previously reached agreements, ... the sides sign a defense cooperation deal between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Korea," the ministry added.