UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Discussed Regional Security During S.Korea Visit- Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 02:45 PM

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Discussed Regional Security During S.Korea Visit- Ministry

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin paid a visit to South Korea on Monday to sign a bilateral military cooperation agreement and discus regional security with his counterpart, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin paid a visit to South Korea on Monday to sign a bilateral military cooperation agreement and discus regional security with his counterpart, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On March 29, Russian Federation's deputy defense minister, Maj. Gen. Alexander Fomin, paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea to hold strategic dialogue at the level of the two countries' deputy defense ministers. His talks with the first deputy defense minister of the Republic of Korea, Park Jae-min, focused on regional security, with an emphasis on the situation in North-East Asia and on the Korean Peninsula, and also the prospects of bilateral military cooperation," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Fomin also held a meeting with the deputy chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the ministry went on to say.

"In line with the previously reached agreements, ... the sides sign a defense cooperation deal between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Korea," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia Visit South Korea March Government Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD reports steep increase in contactless ..

1 minute ago

MoF launches updated e-refund system for service f ..

16 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

16 minutes ago

Philippines reports record daily rise of 10,016 co ..

31 minutes ago

CDA to plant 100000 saplings along Sirinagar highw ..

31 seconds ago

Alaska Ski Resort Confirms Guests Among Victims of ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.