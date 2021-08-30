UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Discusses Cooperation With Serbian Military Chief

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Discusses Cooperation With Serbian Military Chief

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Tatiana Shevtsova has discussed the military and economic cooperation between Russia and Serbia with Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic in Belgrade, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Shevtsova arrived in Serbia on Sunday for a two-day visit, during which she participated in the opening ceremony of a military police competition, part of the International Army Games.

"The meeting took place in a cordial and productive atmosphere. They discussed the issues of military and economic cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides also exchange gifts, with the Serbian defense minister receiving a working quarter-scale replica of the Mosin rifle, and the Russian official receiving a small icon of Saint Paraskeva of the Balkans and a bayonet from the Zastava M48 rifle.

