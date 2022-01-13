UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Explained To NATO Military Aspects Of Security Proposals

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Explained to NATO Military Aspects of Security Proposals

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin at a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council gave clarifications on the military aspects of the Russia-proposed draft agreement on security guarantees, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin at a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council gave clarifications on the military aspects of the Russia-proposed draft agreement on security guarantees, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On January 12, 2022, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council took place in the city of Brussels (the Kingdom of Belgium), during which Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin presented Russian assessments of the current state of affairs in the field of European security, and also gave clarifications on the military aspects of the Russia's draft agreements on security guarantees," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Brussels Belgium January Agreement

Recent Stories

Julian Harness calls on Governor Balochistan

Julian Harness calls on Governor Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Negotiator Says Talks With NATO Became Ne ..

Russia's Negotiator Says Talks With NATO Became Necessary 'Shake-Up'

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan hopes to benefit from UNWTO expertise in ..

Pakistan hopes to benefit from UNWTO expertise in tourism: FM

2 minutes ago
 FM hopes to benefit from UNWTO expertise in touris ..

FM hopes to benefit from UNWTO expertise in tourism: FM

2 minutes ago
 Russia Deplores 'Complete Degradation' of Arms Con ..

Russia Deplores 'Complete Degradation' of Arms Control in European Security

15 minutes ago
 Patients Infected With Omicron Have 'Substantially ..

Patients Infected With Omicron Have 'Substantially Reduced' Risk of Severe Outco ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.