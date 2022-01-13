Russian Deputy Defense Minister Explained to NATO Military Aspects of Security Proposals

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin at a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council gave clarifications on the military aspects of the Russia-proposed draft agreement on security guarantees, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin at a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council gave clarifications on the military aspects of the Russia-proposed draft agreement on security guarantees, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On January 12, 2022, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council took place in the city of Brussels (the Kingdom of Belgium), during which Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin presented Russian assessments of the current state of affairs in the field of European security, and also gave clarifications on the military aspects of the Russia's draft agreements on security guarantees," the statement says.