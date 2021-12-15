Russian Deputy Defense Minister Fomin, CAR Delegation Discuss Security in Africa

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin discussed with the delegation of the Central African Republic (car) in Moscow security on the African continent and cooperation between the defense ministries, the Russian Defense Minister said.

"During the talks, the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral cooperation between the defense ministries was noted, and an exchange of views took place on topical issues of regional security on the African continent," the statement says.

The delegation of the Central African Republic in Moscow thanked Russia for its assistance in reforming the country's security sector, the meeting confirmed that partnership was important for stability in the region.