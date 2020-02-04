Russian Deputy Defense Minister, French Ambassador Discuss Arms Control - Russian Ministry

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and French Ambassador Pierre Levy have discussed arms control, and the situations in Europe and the world, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

The ministry also praised the meeting, held in Moscow earlier in the day, as constructive.

"The sides have exchanged opinions on the situations in Europe and the world, on arms control, and the current state and the prospects of the Russian-French military cooperation," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.