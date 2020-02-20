UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Defense Minister, German Ambassador Discuss Arms Control, Syria, Libya

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 09:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr discussed arms control, military cooperation, as well as the situation in Syria and Libya during talks on Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"The sides exchanged views on the current situation in arms control, discussed the issues of military cooperation, as well as the situation in Syria and Libya," the ministry said in a statement.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

