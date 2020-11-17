UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Defense Minister, ICRC Head Discuss Syria, Karabakh - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Alexander Fomin and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer discussed the humanitarian situation in Syria and Karabakh, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"The discussion focused on humanitarian situation in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, countering coronavirus, and the state and prospects for the cooperation between the Russian Defense Ministry and the ICRC," the press service said.

