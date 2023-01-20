Russian Deputy Defense Minister, ICRC President Discuss Cooperation in Ukraine

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric met in Moscow and discussed issues of cooperation in the Ukrainian direction, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric met in Moscow and discussed issues of cooperation in the Ukrainian direction, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"The parties discussed the most pressing issues of cooperation between the Russian Defense Ministry and the ICRC in the Ukrainian direction, including compliance with international humanitarian law, the treatment of prisoners of war, the search for missing persons," the ministry said.

The meeting was held in a constructive manner, the parties also agreed to continue contacts, the ministry said.