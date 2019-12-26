Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Indian Ambassador Sum Up 2019 Defense Cooperation Results

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin held a meeting on Thursday with Indian Ambassador to Moscow D. Bala Venkatesh Varma, during which the two officials summarized the results of bilateral military and defense industry cooperation in 2019, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin held a meeting on Thursday with Indian Ambassador to Moscow D. Bala Venkatesh Varma, during which the two officials summarized the results of bilateral military and defense industry cooperation in 2019 , the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the meeting, the sides summed up the results of bilateral cooperation in the military and defense industry areas in 2019 and expressed their mutual commitment to the further strengthening of multifaceted ties in the spirit of a particularly privileged strategic partnership," the statement said.

India is one of Russia's biggest defense industry partners.

The list of recently signed important bilateral contacts includes an agreement on deliveries of Russia's S-400 air defense systems and a contract on shipments of Russia's Project 11356 frigates to India. Moreover, negotiations on deliveries and localization of production of light Ka-226T multirole helicopters are at their final stage.

The bilateral collaboration continues under the national Make in India program, which includes licensed production of Russian ammunition, small arms, T-90 tanks and other weapons by Indian defense industry companies. The countries also have several joint projects, including the production of the Russian-Indian BrahMos cruise missile.