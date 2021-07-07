UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Lebanese Envoy Discuss Return Of Refugees To Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 08:34 PM

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Lebanese Envoy Discuss Return of Refugees to Syria

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin discussed the return of refugees to Syria with the Lebanese Prime Minister's Special Representative for Russia, George Shaaban, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin discussed the return of refugees to Syria with the Lebanese Prime Minister's Special Representative for Russia, George Shaaban, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On July 7, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen.

Alexander Fomin met with the Special Representative of the Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic for Russia, George Shaaban. The meeting discussed the current situation in Lebanon and the middle East region. During the talks, the issue of the return of Syrian refugees to their places of permanent residence in the Syrian Arab Republic was raised," the statement says.

It is emphasized that the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere and confirmed the readiness of the parties for further interaction.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Russia George Lebanon Middle East July Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Suez Canal Authority to Receive Tugboat as Additio ..

2 minutes ago

US Attempts to 'Mess Up' Xinjiang Are Doomed to Fa ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, China, Regional Partners Should Urgently D ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Fears Terrorists Disguised as Afghan Refu ..

18 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges Haitians to Preserve Constitutional ..

18 minutes ago

Haiti's Embassy in Dominican Republic Dismisses Ha ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.