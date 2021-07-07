Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Lebanese Envoy Discuss Return of Refugees to Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin discussed the return of refugees to Syria with the Lebanese Prime Minister's Special Representative for Russia, George Shaaban, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin discussed the return of refugees to Syria with the Lebanese Prime Minister's Special Representative for Russia, George Shaaban, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On July 7, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen.

Alexander Fomin met with the Special Representative of the Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic for Russia, George Shaaban. The meeting discussed the current situation in Lebanon and the middle East region. During the talks, the issue of the return of Syrian refugees to their places of permanent residence in the Syrian Arab Republic was raised," the statement says.

It is emphasized that the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere and confirmed the readiness of the parties for further interaction.