Russian Deputy Defense Minister Marks Boosted Russian-North Korean Defense Cooperation

PYONGYANG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The interdepartmental defense cooperation between Russia and North Korea has significantly boosted within recent years, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin said on Wednesday at a meeting with North Korean Vice Minister of the People's Armed Forces Col. Gen. Kim Hyong Ryong.

During the meeting the Russian official pointed out the importance of the April 25 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for further development of the bilateral ties.

"The top level contacts give an additional impetus to development of the bilateral relations in various spheres, including defense cooperation. We mark that the interdepartmental [defense] cooperation has recently boosted, including the high level one," Fomin said.

He especially praised participation of North Korean Minister of People's Armed Forces No Kwang Chol in the eighth Moscow Security Conference in April as well as his bilateral meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of the event.

Fomin also reaffirmed Russian commitment to further development of the bilateral ties with North Korea.

"The main goal is to specify possible areas of practical Russian-North Korean defense cooperation. We reaffirm our commitment to further development of the mutually beneficial cooperation," he stressed.

The Russian deputy defense minister has also informed North Korean military officials about the Russian military operation in Syria, particularly, about its humanitarian aspects.