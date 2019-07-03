UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Marks Boosted Russian-North Korean Defense Cooperation

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:10 AM

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Marks Boosted Russian-North Korean Defense Cooperation

PYONGYANG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The interdepartmental defense cooperation between Russia and North Korea has significantly boosted within recent years, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin said on Wednesday at a meeting with North Korean Vice Minister of the People's Armed Forces Col. Gen. Kim Hyong Ryong.

During the meeting the Russian official pointed out the importance of the April 25 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for further development of the bilateral ties.

"The top level contacts give an additional impetus to development of the bilateral relations in various spheres, including defense cooperation. We mark that the interdepartmental [defense] cooperation has recently boosted, including the high level one," Fomin said.

He especially praised participation of North Korean Minister of People's Armed Forces No Kwang Chol in the eighth Moscow Security Conference in April as well as his bilateral meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of the event.

Fomin also reaffirmed Russian commitment to further development of the bilateral ties with North Korea.

"The main goal is to specify possible areas of practical Russian-North Korean defense cooperation. We reaffirm our commitment to further development of the mutually beneficial cooperation," he stressed.

The Russian deputy defense minister has also informed North Korean military officials about the Russian military operation in Syria, particularly, about its humanitarian aspects.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin North Korea Kim Jong April Event Top

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

9 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

9 hours ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

9 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

9 hours ago

Int'l market to open for Pakistan after signing IM ..

9 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.