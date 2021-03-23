Russian Deputy Defense Minister Plans to Pay Visit to South Korea Early April - Seoul

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin is set to pay a visit to South Korea in early April as part of a regular strategic dialogue between the countries, a spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of National Defense, Boo Seung-chan, said on Tuesday.

"As for the visit of the [Russian] deputy defense minister, this [visit will be held] as part of a regular strategic dialogue. The visit to South Korea is, indeed, planned," the spokesperson said at a briefing when asked to confirm the Russian official's planned visit in early April.

The ministerial spokesman did not specify the exact date for the visit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also visit the Asian nation, from March 24-25. The minister is expected to discuss bilateral agenda with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, as well as take part in the ceremony marking the beginning of the year of mutual exchanges between the two countries, which is timed to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.