Russian Deputy Defense Minister Says Tests of Oniks Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles Completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The trials of Russia's next generation Oniks supersonic anti-ship cruise missile have been completed, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Russian military's official Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"The tests of the Oniks missile system, which will replace the previous generation of anti-ship missile systems, have been completed. Planned work is underway to equip with this system ships under construction and modernization, as well as submarines, which will allow them to solve the tasks of combating ship groupings of a potential enemy in the near and far sea zones meeting modern requirements for weapons of war at sea," Krivoruchko said.