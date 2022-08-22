Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Serbian Interior Minister Discuss Kosovo - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin discussed Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and the escalation in northern Kosovo, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The parties discussed in detail the issues of Russian-Serbian military and defense industry cooperation, and also exchanged views on topical regional problems. The main topics of the talks naturally became the special military operation in Ukraine and the escalation of the situation in northern Kosovo," the ministry said.

Vulin stressed during the meeting that Serbia was the only country in Europe that had not joined the sanctions against Russia and had not become part of the anti-Russian camp, while Belgrade remains in a position of military neutrality.

The Serbian minister is in Moscow on a working visit, on Monday he also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.