Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Serbian Interior Minister Discuss Kosovo - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin discussed Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and the escalation in northern Kosovo, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The parties discussed in detail the issues of Russian-Serbian military and defense industry cooperation, and also exchanged views on topical regional problems. The main topics of the talks naturally became the special military operation in Ukraine and the escalation of the situation in northern Kosovo," the ministry said.

Vulin stressed during the meeting that Serbia was the only country in Europe that had not joined the sanctions against Russia and had not become part of the anti-Russian camp, while Belgrade remains in a position of military neutrality.

Vulin told the meeting that the Russian-Serbian security cooperation was at a high level, adding that it could further be enhanced by virtue of Belgrade's military neutrality.

"Minister Vulin pointed out that Serbia is a militarily neutral country that pursues an independent policy, and noted that the Serbian-Russian security cooperation is at a high level and that Serbia's policy of military neutrality provides opportunities for further development of cooperation," the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on the website, following the meeting.

The parties noted that all the projects, which were agreed upon in 2017-2020 when Vulin was the country's defense minister, have been successfully implemented.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu decorated Vulin with an order for the development of cooperation between Russia and Serbia, the ministry added.

The Serbian minister is in Moscow on a working visit, on Monday he also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.