Russian Deputy Defense Minister To Deal With Ammunition Depot Fire In Ryazan Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

Russian Deputy Defense Minister to Deal With Ammunition Depot Fire in Ryazan Region

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov departed to the site of a fire of an ammunition depot in Ryazan Region to manage the emergency operation headquarters, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov departed to the site of a fire of an ammunition depot in Ryazan Region to manage the emergency operation headquarters, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Commission of the Russian Defense Ministry led by Deputy Defense Minister, General of the Army Dmitry Bulgakov, departed to Ryazan Region to the site of the emergency on the territory of the ammunition storage depot of the Western Military District near the settlement of Zheltukhino," the statement says.

The commission includes experts from the main missile and artillery directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry and the logistics headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces.

More Stories From World

