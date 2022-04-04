UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, UN Under-Secretary-General Discuss Ukraine - Moscow

Published April 04, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin discussed on Monday the situation in Ukraine with UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On April 4, 2022, a meeting of the Russian deputy defense minister, Colonel General Alexander Fomin, with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths took place in Moscow, during which the situation in Ukraine was discussed," the ministry told reporters.

The Russian official informed Griffiths of increasing humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian population in the areas controlled by Russian troops as well as in the Donbas republics.

The ministry also showed concrete evidence of genocide and cruelty of the Ukrainian leadership and militarized units toward their own people.

The deputy minister said that the humanitarian situation in Ukraine is deteriorating, first and foremost due to the actions of the Ukrainian authorities and nationalist battalions, who continue to keep people trapped in cities.

Griffiths, for his part, noted the importance of such contacts to resolve complicated humanitarian crises in conflict areas around the world.

