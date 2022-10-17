Russian Deputy Defense Minister, UN Under-Secretary-General Discuss 'Food Deal' - Moscow

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin discussed the "food deal" with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths at talks in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin discussed the "food deal" with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths at talks in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On October 17, 2022, negotiations were held in Moscow between the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin, and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths. The parties reviewed in detail the progress of the project to export grain from Ukrainian ports in direct connection with the implementation of agreements on export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers," the ministry said.

The Black Sea "food deal" can be extended only if all previously reached agreements are fully implemented, the ministry stressed.

Fomin and Griffiths also discussed initiatives on prisoners of war and promotion of Russian ammonia on the global market, the ministry said.