Russian Deputy Emergency Minister Arrives in Blast-Stricken Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Minister of Emergencies Alexander Chupriyan arrived in Beirut, which was devastated by an explosion, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday.

Chupriyan will visit a mobile hospital and the place where Russian specialists work in the port of Beirut.

Rescue teams from Russia were the first to set up a mobile hospital three miles from the site of the blast. Medical professionals from Russia have been helping local residents to get tested for the coronavirus. rescue teams have been able to find several bodies under the debris.

The explosion cut through the port of Beirut on August 4. Hundreds of houses and vehicles in the city were damaged or destroyed. According to the authorities, the blast was caused by incorrect storage of 2,750 tonnes ammonium nitrate.