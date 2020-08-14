UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Emergency Minister Arrives In Blast-Stricken Beirut

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

Russian Deputy Emergency Minister Arrives in Blast-Stricken Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Minister of Emergencies Alexander Chupriyan arrived in Beirut, which was devastated by an explosion, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday.

Chupriyan will visit a mobile hospital and the place where Russian specialists work in the port of Beirut.

Rescue teams from Russia were the first to set up a mobile hospital three miles from the site of the blast. Medical professionals from Russia have been helping local residents to get tested for the coronavirus. rescue teams have been able to find several bodies under the debris.

The explosion cut through the port of Beirut on August 4. Hundreds of houses and vehicles in the city were damaged or destroyed. According to the authorities, the blast was caused by incorrect storage of 2,750 tonnes ammonium nitrate.

Related Topics

Russia Mobile Visit Vehicles Beirut SITE August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inzema-ul-Haq backs Fawad Alam for ‘comeback’

55 minutes ago

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in be ..

56 minutes ago

Wasim Akram says who does not love his country doe ..

1 hour ago

UN chief welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and I ..

1 hour ago

Hurriyat leaders receive ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ o ..

2 hours ago

Rafia Zeeshan’s song for Independence Day: Dil T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.