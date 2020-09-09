Russian Deputy Energy Minister Charged With $7.9Mln Embezzlement - Investigators

Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Tikhonov is charged with embezzling 603 million rubles ($7.9 million), investigators said on Wednesd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Tikhonov is charged with embezzling 603 million rubles ($7.9 million), investigators said on Wednesday.

According to Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, Tikhonov, during his tenure as Russian Energy Agency director, defrauded the state enterprise of at least 603 million rubles, which had been allocated by the ministry to "create an information system.

The deputy minister has been detained during a raid of his home. According to investigators, he had repeatedly attempted to flee prosecution.

Other suspects in the case are Tikhonov's adviser Roman Ryzhkov, vice-president of IT company Lanit Vladimir Makarov and Viktor Serebryakov.