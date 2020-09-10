Russian Deputy Energy Minister Suspected of Stealing Funds Earmarked for IT- Investigators

Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Tikhonov is suspected of organizing an embezzlement scheme targeting the funds set aside for the development of an "information system," the Investigative Committee said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Tikhonov is suspected of organizing an embezzlement scheme targeting the funds set aside for the development of an "information system," the Investigative Committee said Thursday.

According to the investigators, Tikhonov committed the crime when he was the head of the Federal Energy Agency. The money was allocated by the Energy Ministry.

The investigators believe at least 603 million rubles ($8 million) was stolen and are looking for other participants.