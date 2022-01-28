Russian Deputy Envoy Hopes UNSC Will Reject US Request to Hold Meeting on Ukraine

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday he hopes UN Security Council member states will not support the US request to convene a meeting on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday he hopes UN Security Council member states will not support the US request to convene a meeting on Ukraine.

"I can't recall another occasion when a Security Council member proposed to discuss its own baseless allegations and assumptions as a threat to international order from someone else," Polyanskiy said via Twitter. "Hopefully fellow UN Security Council members will not support this clear PR stunt shameful for the reputation of UN Security Council."