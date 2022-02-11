Russian Deputy Envoy to UN Says NPT Review Conference Should be Held in New York

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) should be held at the UN headquarters in New York City, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are currently exploring various possibilities. It is very difficult to predict how the epidemiological situation will develop in New York, but we proceed from the assumption that it would be optimal to hold the NPT Review Conference here because all UN member states are fully represented in this city. In other places, there are somewhat fewer Permanent Missions," Polyanskiy said.

Earlier, media reported that President-designate of the conference Gustavo Zlauvinen has been exploring the option to hold the conference in Europe in the spring.

Polyanskiy said no decisive steps to hold the conference outside New York have been taken so far.

"We proceed from the fact that it will take place in August here (New York City)," the diplomat stated, adding that holding the event in person remains a priority.

The NPT Review Conference was scheduled to be held on January 4-26 in New York but was postponed due to the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the city.

Following the postponement in December, Zlauvinen proposed to the UN Secretariat to hold the conference on August 1-26.