Russian Deputy Finance Minister Says BRICS Offers Help in Ending Venezuela Crisis

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Leaders of the five BRICS countries discussed how to help Venezuela end the crisis, at an informal meeting on the G20 margins in Osaka , and expressed their readiness to assist the country in this process, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak said Saturday.

"Venezuela was discussed at the BRICS meeting.

They said that the BRICS group would do its best to help settle this process," he told reporters.

It would be a big step forward if Venezuelan rivals sat down at the negotiating table, he added, which is a task for diplomats.

On Venezuela's debt to Russia, Storchak said Venezuela paid an installment in late March. He said previously that payments on the debt were made twice a year. The Venezuelan economy minister told Sputnik the next payment was due in September.