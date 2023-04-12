Russian Deputy Finance Minister Says Fair Exchange Rate of Ruble Stronger Than Current One

The fair rate of the ruble is stronger than the current market one, but deviations from basic levels are normal for a floating exchange rate, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The fair rate of the ruble is stronger than the current market one, but deviations from basic levels are normal for a floating exchange rate, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said on Wednesday.

"According to our estimates, the fair exchange rate is stronger than the current one that can be seen on the market, but it is absolutely normal for the floating rate to deviate from basic levels in one or the other direction. Last year, we saw deviations in the other direction, now (deviations are happening) in this direction," the deputy minister told reporters.

On Friday, the Russian Central Bank noted a drop in the ruble exchange rate against the dollar to 83.5, marking the lowest rate against the dollar since April 2022. Alexey Zabotkin, the bank's deputy governor, linked the weakening of the Russian currency to a recent decrease in the country's export profits that are expected to recover soon.

In November 2014, the Russian Central Bank announced its complete shift to a floating ruble exchange rate. The bank has stated its commitment to a market exchange rate regime ever since.