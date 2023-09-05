Russian deputy FM meets Pakistan envoy

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrei Rudenko on Tuesday called on Pakistan's Ambassador in Moscow Shafqat Ali Khan, who is completing his stint

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrei Rudenko on Tuesday called on Pakistan's Ambassador in Moscow Shafqat Ali Khan, who is completing his stint.

In the meeting, they discussed the bilateral as well as international matters.

Rudenko thanked Shafqat Ali Khan for his great contribution to the development of Russian-Pakistani relations, according to a press release received from Moscow.