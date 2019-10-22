UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Accuses Turkey Of Violating Syria's Territorial Integrity

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:15 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Accuses Turkey of Violating Syria's Territorial Integrity

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has accused Turkey of violating Syria's territorial integrity by conducting its offensive, targeted against the Kurdish militia, in the north of the neighboring country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has accused Turkey of violating Syria's territorial integrity by conducting its offensive, targeted against the Kurdish militia, in the north of the neighboring country.

"It [the United States] has entered [Syria] without the government's consent, it has entered illegally. Now the process goes as it goes. It leaves [servicemen] in some areas, it has announced [troop] withdrawal in some other areas, so it is going on differently. However, Turkey violates Syria's territorial integrity by its operation," Syromolotov told reporters on Tuesday, stressing that only Russia and Iran are present in Syria legally, having secured Damascus' approval.

He stressed that international members of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) fleeing Syria should face charges under their countries' legislation.

"If a person is proven guilty of committing a crime, then he is punishable under the criminal code. And if [terrorists] are eliminated, it should be done on the battlefield only," Syromolotov said.

When asked whether the predominantly Kurdish areas in Syria's north should fall under the central government's control, the minister said that it was very difficult to assess the situation in conditions of the ongoing military conflict.

"Let us wait for the meeting that our president [Vladimir Putin] will hold today in Sochi with [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan. I believe it will bring significant clarity," Syromolotov said.

Turkey launched its offensive on October 9 in an attempt to build a safe zone and clear the border area of the Kurdish forces, which Ankara sees as affiliated with terrorists. The offensive has faced widespread condemnation from across the globe, with Damascus slamming it as a violation of its sovereignty and deploying troops to the northeast of the Arab republic to help Kurds repel the offensive.

The operation is currently nearing the end of a 120-hour ceasefire agreement that Ankara reached with Washington last week. Turkey is expected to announce its next steps on the offensive later in the day, following talks between Erdogan and Putin.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iran Condemnation Russia Turkey Washington Damascus Vladimir Putin Sochi Ankara Tayyip Erdogan October Border Criminals From Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan breaks silence about her relationshi ..

9 minutes ago

Zardari, Talpur's judicial remand extended for 12- ..

4 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) gears up ant ..

58 seconds ago

Govt provided full cost of sugarcane to farmers: R ..

59 seconds ago

House gutted in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Couple receive burn injuries in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.