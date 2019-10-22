Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has accused Turkey of violating Syria's territorial integrity by conducting its offensive, targeted against the Kurdish militia, in the north of the neighboring country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has accused Turkey of violating Syria's territorial integrity by conducting its offensive, targeted against the Kurdish militia, in the north of the neighboring country.

"It [the United States] has entered [Syria] without the government's consent, it has entered illegally. Now the process goes as it goes. It leaves [servicemen] in some areas, it has announced [troop] withdrawal in some other areas, so it is going on differently. However, Turkey violates Syria's territorial integrity by its operation," Syromolotov told reporters on Tuesday, stressing that only Russia and Iran are present in Syria legally, having secured Damascus' approval.

He stressed that international members of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) fleeing Syria should face charges under their countries' legislation.

"If a person is proven guilty of committing a crime, then he is punishable under the criminal code. And if [terrorists] are eliminated, it should be done on the battlefield only," Syromolotov said.

When asked whether the predominantly Kurdish areas in Syria's north should fall under the central government's control, the minister said that it was very difficult to assess the situation in conditions of the ongoing military conflict.

"Let us wait for the meeting that our president [Vladimir Putin] will hold today in Sochi with [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan. I believe it will bring significant clarity," Syromolotov said.

Turkey launched its offensive on October 9 in an attempt to build a safe zone and clear the border area of the Kurdish forces, which Ankara sees as affiliated with terrorists. The offensive has faced widespread condemnation from across the globe, with Damascus slamming it as a violation of its sovereignty and deploying troops to the northeast of the Arab republic to help Kurds repel the offensive.

The operation is currently nearing the end of a 120-hour ceasefire agreement that Ankara reached with Washington last week. Turkey is expected to announce its next steps on the offensive later in the day, following talks between Erdogan and Putin.