Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko Says Kiev Failing to Comply With Minsk Agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday that Kiev was not complying with the Minsk agreements, which was undermining Russia's strategic partnership with the European Union.

"EU-Russian strategic relations are hinged on the implementation of the Minsk agreements. But Kiev is not complying with them, which is understable since it is party to the conflict. There is movement in the right direction, but it is not enough," Grushko said.