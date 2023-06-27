Open Menu

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Armenian Ambassador Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Armenian Ambassador Vagharshak Harutiunyan discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Armenian Ambassador Vagharshak Harutiunyan discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On June 26, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Russian Federation Vagharshak Harutiunyan. The sides compared notes on urgent issues on the bilateral agenda, the development of the situation in the Lachin corridor and around Nagorno-Karabakh in general," the ministry said.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Since then, there have been occasional clashes along the border.

