Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Arrives In Geneva For Strategic Consultations With US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Arrives in Geneva for Strategic Consultations With US

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov arrived in Geneva on Wednesday to take part in the strategic stability consultations with the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The negotiations are scheduled for September 30. Ryabkov heads the Russian delegation, while the US delegation is headed by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

