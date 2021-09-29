Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Arrives In Geneva For Strategic Consultations With US
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov arrived in Geneva on Wednesday to take part in the strategic stability consultations with the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The negotiations are scheduled for September 30. Ryabkov heads the Russian delegation, while the US delegation is headed by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.