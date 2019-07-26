- Home
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Austrian Ambassador Discuss JCPOA, Arms Control - Moscow
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:13 PM
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Austrian Ambassador to Russia Johannes Aigner discussed on Friday arms control and problems related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
"They discussed the current situation with arms control, the JCPOA problematic and some other matters related to the current international agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.