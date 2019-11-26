UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Begins Talks With Syrian Ruling Party's Delegation

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has begun a meeting with a delegation of the Syrian ruling party, the country's branch of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, which arrived on a visit to Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported

"We welcome you to Moscow and are ready to discuss all issues of mutual interest," Bogdanov said ahead of the talks.

The deputy foreign minister noted the role of Syrian ambassador to Russia in the development of cooperation between the two countries.

"We are constantly in contact, working to strengthen our ties," he stressed.

In turn, the party's assistant regional secretary, Hilal Hilal, said that Russian-Syrian relations were an example for all states that want to build an effective dialogue with each other.

"Of course, our friendship is one of the most important factors in our work and our success in the war against evil, which takes place these days," Hilal said.

All Syrians respected Russia and its leadership, the official said, adding that the two nations now make history together on the Syrian soil.

