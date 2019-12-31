UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Belgian, German Ambassadors Discuss Situation In Syria

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Belgian, German Ambassadors Discuss Situation in Syria

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin received on Tuesday Belgian and German ambassadors, Jean Arthur Regibeau and Geza Andreas von Geyr, to discuss the situation in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin received on Tuesday Belgian and German ambassadors, Jean Arthur Regibeau and Geza Andreas von Geyr, to discuss the situation in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, including its humanitarian dimension, in the context of the topic's discussion in the UN Security Council," the ministry said in a statement.

Since 2011, Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Idlib, which was designated a de-escalation zone in September 2018, remains one of the last territories outside the control of the central Syrian government.

