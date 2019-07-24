UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov, Houthi Delegation Discuss Yemeni Crisis

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:23 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed on Wednesday the situation in crisis-ridden Yemen and the efforts toward a peaceful solution of the conflict with the delegation from the Houthi movement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed on Wednesday the situation in crisis-ridden Yemen and the efforts toward a peaceful solution of the conflict with the delegation from the Houthi movement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Houthi side was represented by the movement's chief negotiator, Mohammed Abdul-Salam.

"During the conversation, the main attention was shifted to the military-political and humanitarian situation in Yemen. [The talks] focused on achieving a comprehensive peace settlement under the auspices of the United Nations, including the implementation of the Stockholm agreement reached in December 2018," the ministry's statement said.

Yemen has been torn by a violent conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and Houthi rebels for years now. In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition joined the conflict at the request of Hadi. Since then, Riyadh and its allies have been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis. The operations resulted in massive civilian casualties.

In December 2018, the warring sides signed the Stockholm peace accord in the Swedish capital. Under the agreement, the Yemeni government and the Houthis agreed to a ceasefire in the key port city of Al Hudaydah, which had witnessed months of heavy fighting between the rival forces.

