Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Calls For Ceasefire In Nagorno-Karabakh

Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:32 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Calls for Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia is calling on the sides to the conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region to show restraint, start negotiations and agree to a ceasefire, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russia is calling on the sides to the conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region to show restraint, start negotiations and agree to a ceasefire, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"We are calling on all the players, both external and internal ones, to show maximum restrain, including in terms of rhetoric.

It is necessary to be as cautious as possible, in order to immediately achieve a ceasefire and get back to the negotiations table," Rudenko told reporters.

Russia is discussing the situation with other co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co�operation in Europe's Minsk group, the minister stressed.

"As for the negotiations, Russia is actively engaged in the process since 1991 as a co-chair of the Minsk group. We intend to continue contacts with all our partners," Rudenko said.

