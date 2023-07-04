Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Chinese Ambassador Discuss Cooperation in UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui discussed cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the United Nations in a phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides discussed in detail urgent issues of interaction between Moscow and Beijing in the UN, including the Security Council and General Assembly," the ministry said.

It said the sides reaffirmed the coincidence of the two countries' approaches to key issues on the international agenda, which is based on the special Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.