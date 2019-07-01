Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Commends Tone at Putin-Trump Summit in Osaka as Positive

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Monday praised the tone of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump as positive

Putin and Trump spoke on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka last week.

"I want to note that in Osaka the US president was invited to the upcoming celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II on May 9 of next year. In general, the tonality of the talks [in Osaka] was constructive and friendly," Ryabkov said at a session of the Valdai Discussion Club.