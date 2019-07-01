UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Commends Tone At Putin-Trump Summit In Osaka As Positive

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:14 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Commends Tone at Putin-Trump Summit in Osaka as Positive

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Monday praised the tone of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump as positive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Monday praised the tone of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump as positive.

Putin and Trump spoke on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka last week.

"I want to note that in Osaka the US president was invited to the upcoming celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II on May 9 of next year. In general, the tonality of the talks [in Osaka] was constructive and friendly," Ryabkov said at a session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Osaka Vladimir Putin May World War

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court seeks complete detail of Isla ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Parliament Says to Prevent Russian From ..

1 minute ago

Meeting with Prime Minister, PML(N)'s workers hold ..

1 minute ago

Unity vital in base camp of Kashmir liberation mov ..

20 minutes ago

Hectic efforts needed to turn tide of West's Islam ..

20 minutes ago

NUST Summer School 2019 registers students in larg ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.