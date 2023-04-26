Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation in Yerevan - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Galuzin on Tuesday held consultations in Yerevan with Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan and Mnatsakan Safaryan. Galuzin also had a separate conversation with Mirzoyan, the ministry said.

"The current situation in the region was discussed in detail, primarily in the context of the aggravation of the situation in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, which causes serious concern," it said.