Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses CIS Issues With Austrian Ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has held bilateral talks with the Austrian ambassador in Moscow Johannes Eigner on Tuesday, with both parties discussing pressing issues related to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) nations, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry press release.

"An exchange of views took place on the current situation concerning CIS nations, with a focus on Russia's bilateral relations with individual CIS nations," the ministry said in a press release.

In an interview with Sputnik in February, Eigner said that Austria has 26 investment projects in Russia, worth more than 4 billion Euros ($4.7 billion).

The ambassador added that Vienna strongly opposes Washington's sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will carry Russian gas to Europe.