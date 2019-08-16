UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Contacts Schedule With Venezuelan Ambassador

Fri 16th August 2019

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa discussed on Friday a schedule of future bilateral political contacts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa discussed on Friday a schedule of future bilateral political contacts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Topical issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as the schedule of upcoming political contacts were discussed during the talks that were held in a trusting and constructive atmosphere," the statement said.

In July, Ryabkov held a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

Moreover, he had a number of negotiations at various levels during his visit.

Venezuela has been suffering from an acute political crisis since January, when US-backed Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro after the latter's re-election. The United States and its allies, including many EU nations, swiftly recognized Guaido's self-nomination, while Russia and China, among others, have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's only legitimate president.

