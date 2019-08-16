Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Contacts Schedule With Venezuelan Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa discussed on Friday a schedule of future bilateral political contacts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Topical issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as the schedule of upcoming political contacts were discussed during the talks that were held in a trusting and constructive atmosphere," the statement said.

In July, Ryabkov held a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

Moreover, he had a number of negotiations at various levels during his visit.

Venezuela has been suffering from an acute political crisis since January, when US-backed Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro after the latter's re-election. The United States and its allies, including many EU nations, swiftly recognized Guaido's self-nomination, while Russia and China, among others, have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's only legitimate president.