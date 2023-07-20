Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Global Food Security With Turkish Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has met with Turkish Ambassador in Moscow Mehmet Samsar and both reaffirmed their countries' focus on cooperation in global food security and assistance to the most vulnerable countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"(Vershinin and Samsar) reaffirmed the determination of Russia and Turkey to continue making coordinated efforts to ensure global food security, with a special focus on the most vulnerable African countries," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Vershinin stressed once again that the failure to implement the memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN on unblocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea was one of the main reasons of Moscow's decision not to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative after its expiry on July 17, the ministry added.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan alternatives for grain supplies to countries in need after the termination of the grain deal.

On Monday, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled.