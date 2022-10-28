Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses JCPOA With Iranian Ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov discussed on Friday with Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali the issue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"An exchange of views took place on the current state of affairs regarding the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program, as well as on a number of other relevant international topics of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.