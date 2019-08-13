Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Korean Peninsula With Chinese Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula with his Chinese counterpart Luo Zhaohui during his latest visit to Beijing, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

In late July, North Korea conducted a series of missile tests in response to joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.

"There has been a discussion regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula, in Afghanistan, and other topics of mutual interest," the ministry said.

Both sides agreed to facilitate coordination between Moscow and Beijing on these issues, and to cooperate with other countries within joint diplomatic initiatives.

Russia and China have been consistent proponents of more flexible approaches to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, criticizing the United States for its rigid stance on the matter, according to which Pyongyang must denuclearize and eliminate its missiles without any serious guarantees from Washington.