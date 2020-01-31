UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Korean Peninsula With New French Ambassador

Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:47 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Afghanistan with newly-appointed French Ambassador Pierre Levy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Afghanistan with newly-appointed French Ambassador Pierre Levy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"[The officials] had a detailed exchange of opinions regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides also discussed opportunities for Russia-France cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Levy arrived in Moscow as the new ambassador earlier in January.

In recent months, France has been trying to achieve a rapprochement with Russia and mend the relations that were damaged by Europe's negative reaction to Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014.

